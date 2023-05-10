BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — If being a KCSO deputy isn’t your thing, the Kern County Sheriff’s Office is looking to hire more persons into its team for many other roles, according to a release.
KCSO will be hosting a hiring event to fill the following positions:
- Sheriff’s Records Specialist
- Sheriff’s Records Supervisor
- Sheriff’s Dispatch Assistant
- Senior Accountant- Lateral
- Sheriff’s Deputy Coroner
- Supervising Deputy Coroner
The event will take place May 17 from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the County of Kern Headquarters located on 1115 Truxtun Ave.
HR professionals, background investigators and other personnel will be available to take questions.
