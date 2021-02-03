KCSO looking for woman missing since November

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help in finding a 51-year-old woman missing since November.

Tonja Norris last spoke to her mother on Friday, Nov. 6. It is unknown what she was wearing. Norris is five feet, four inches tall, weighs 160 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Norris’ whereabouts is encouraged to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or the Kern County Secret Witness line at 661-322-4040.