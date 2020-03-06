KCSO looking for volunteers for its Citizen Service Unit

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is looking for volunteers for its Citizen Service Unit.

Citizen Service Unit members assist the department with patrols, fingerprinting, handling evidence, transporting KCSO vehicles, delivering mail and other clerical duties, completing vacation house checks, assist in searches and more.

“These activities assist the Sheriff’s Office in performing its essential functions, as well as to provide the community with crime prevention and emergency preparedness information,” the department said.

Members must be at least 21 years of age, have had no recent serious criminal convictions and no misdemeanor convictions for the past two years, pass a background check and obtain approval from a group coordinator.

Members must also complete a 24-hour Volunteer Services Academy, maintain an approved CSU uniform and be able to contribute at least eight hours each month to the unit.

Anyone interested in volunteering can call the Volunteer Services Unit at 661-391-7659.