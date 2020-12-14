CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Video captures home break-in; two suspects wanted by police

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in identifying two men wanted for breaking into a residence on Saturday.

The department said at around 2:35 p.m., the men approached a residence on Terrace Way near S. Oleander Avenue and rang the doorbell. An elderly couple, both attached to oxygen machines, was home at the time.

After there was no answer at the door, KCSO said the men approached the side door to the residence and kicked it several times, breaking the door. The woman watching this from the bedroom called 911.

The department said one of the suspects partially entered the bedroom through the broken door. At this point, the suspect saw the woman and fled the scene. A neighbor reported seeing three Black men leaving the residence in a dark-colored SUV.

Anyone with information is urged to contact KCSO at 661-861-3110.