KCSO looking for three suspects wanted in Frazier Park theft

FRAZIER PARK, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is looking for three suspects wanted in a recent theft at Coin Laundry.

The department said the theft occurred on March 2 at Coin Laundry, located at 3424 Mt. Pinos Way. The suspects are wanted for theft, vandalism, conspiracy and aiding.

One of the suspects has been described as a white man, 30-40 years old, up to 5 feet 10 inches tall, up to 195 pounds with brown hair.

Another suspect is described as a white woman, 30-40 years old, up to 5 feet 5 inches tall, up to 145 pounds with blond hair. The last suspect is described as a white man, 30-40 years old, up to 5 feet 11 inches tall, up to 170 pounds with blond hair.

If anyone has information on the suspects, they are urged to call the Frazier Park Substation at 661-245-3440.