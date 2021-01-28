KCSO looking for teen missing since September

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help in finding a teenager who has been missing since September.

Iris Alexis Castro, 17, was last seen near the Jamison Children’s Center in East Bakersfield on Tuesday, Sept. 29. Castro was last seen wearing a black shirt, camouflage shorts and white tennis shoes. She is 4 feet, 11 inches tall, weights 95 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding Castro’s whereabouts is encouraged to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or the Kern County Secret Witness Line at 661-322-4040.