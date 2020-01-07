KCSO looking for missing Bakersfield teens

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a teen who has been missing since early December.

The department said Destiny Yelland, 17, was last seen on Dec. 10 in Bakersfield. She has been described as being Hispanic, 5 feet 2 inches tall, 115 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the department at (661) 861-3110.

KCSO is also still looking for Xavier Fisher, a 16-year-old boy who has been missing from Bakersfield since June 2019. He has been described as being white, 6 feet tall, 150 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call the department. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Local News