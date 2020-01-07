KCSO looking for missing Bakersfield teens

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a teen who has been missing since early December.

The department said Destiny Yelland, 17, was last seen on Dec. 10 in Bakersfield. She has been described as being Hispanic, 5 feet 2 inches tall, 115 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the department at (661) 861-3110.

KCSO is also still looking for Xavier Fisher, a 16-year-old boy who has been missing from Bakersfield since June 2019. He has been described as being white, 6 feet tall, 150 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call the department.