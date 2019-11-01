KCSO looking for suspect in armed robbery at CVS Pharmacy

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man wanted for armed robbery of a CVS Pharmacy last week.

The department said the robbery occurred on Oct. 24 at the CVS on 6500 Niles Street. The suspect approached the cashier and demanded money from the register. The suspect displayed a firearm in his waistband and forced the cashier to open the register.

The department said the suspect took the cash and fled in a dark-colored early-model Mercedes-Benz.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to call KCSO at 661-861-3110.