TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is still looking for a teen who has been missing for weeks.

The department said 14-year-old Gabriella Martin went missing on September 10 in Tehachapi and is possibly in the Bakersfield area. She is described at being white, 5 feet 2 inches tall, 125 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information on her location is urged to contact KCSO at 661-861-3110.