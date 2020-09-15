UPDATE: Missing Tehachapi family found safe

UPDATE: KCSO said that the family has been found safe.

TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a Tehachapi family that has been missing for nearly two weeks.

The department said that on Aug. 31, 35-year-old Katheryn Davis left Tehachapi with her children — Naomie, 16, Matthew, 15, Christine, 12, and 9-year-old Aiden — possibly driving to an unknown location on the central coast with her estranged husband, Rudy Davis.

KCSO said they were last seen driving a white van with a utility trailer but could also be in a white Chevrolet Silverado with Washington state license plates. They were expected home a few days later, but have not been contacted since leaving.

Anyone with information on the family’s location is urged to contact KCSO at 661-861-3110.