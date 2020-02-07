KCSO looking for missing Rosamond man

ROSAMOND, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who has been missing since Saturday.

The department said John Nicholson left his residence at 3201 Tardito lane on Feb. 1 and has not returned. It is unknown what he was wearing. He is known to frequent the Lancaster and Palmdale areas, KCSO said.

Nicholson has been described as white, 75 years old, 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds. He is considered at risk due to his age and not having a history of leaving his residence for long periods of time.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call 661-824-7130.