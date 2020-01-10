KCSO looking for missing Oildale teen

OILDALE, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is looking for an at-risk teen girl who was reported missing last week.

The department said 15-year-old Cassidy Hockett has been missing since Jan. 2. She was last seen in the 1100 block of Woodrow Avenue. She has been described as white, 5 feet 7 inches tall, 140 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Hockett’s family told KGET that Cassidy has run away from home before but that this is the longest she’s been gone. She is considered at risk because she is without her anti-anxiety medication.

Anyone with information on Cassidy’s location is urged to call KCSO at 661-861-3110.