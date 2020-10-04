UPDATE: Missing elderly man has been found

UPDATE: KCSO has confirmed that Peter Simmons has been found.

OILDALE, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is looking for an elderly man who has been missing since Saturday.

The department said 84-year-old Peter Simmons was last seen in the area of Norris Road and Haldon Street in Oildale at around 6 p.m. Simmons is described as being white with balding gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a light-colored shirt, black sweat pants and white shoes.

KCSO said Simmons possibly suffers from an undiagnosed medical condition. Anyone with information on Simmons’ location is urged to call the department at 661-861-3110.