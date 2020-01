BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a boy who has been missing since last week.

The department said 14-year-old Devyn Wofford was last seen on Jan. 11 in Bakersfield. He has been described as white, being 6 feet tall, 150 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes. He may be wearing glasses. It is unknown what Devyn is wearing.

If anyone has information regarding his whereabouts, call 661-861-3110.