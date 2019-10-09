KCSO looking for missing at-risk man

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who went missing on Oct. 4.

The department said 38-year-old Joshua Cummings last spoke to his mother and said he was in Los Angeles. It is unknown what Cummings is wearing. The department said Cummings is at risk due to mental health issues.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who went missing on Oct. 4. / Photo: Kern County Sheriff’s Office

He has been described as being white, 5 feet 10 inches tall, 200 pounds with brown hair and green eyes. He has a tattoo of Hawaiian Islands on one of his arms and a tribal tattoo on the other.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at (661) 861-3110.