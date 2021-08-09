KCSO looking for missing at-risk man

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating an at-risk missing man.

The department said Eddie Peterson, 56, last spoke to his mother on Aug. 1 and said he was in Wasco. Peterson is considered at-risk due to health issues.

Peterson was last seen wearing a gray shirt with white stripes and blue sweatpants. He is described as being 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 330 pounds.

Anyone with information on Peterson’s whereabouts is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or the Kern County Secret Witness line at 661-322-4040.