KCSO looking for missing at-risk man

OILDALE, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is looking for an at-risk man who has been missing since this morning.

The department said at around 11:15 a.m., 62-year-old Gabriel Gomez was last seen at the corner of Olive and Airport drives. Gomez is described as being 5 feet 9 inches tall and 270 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white shirt, gray sweater and blue jeans with white shoes. He also has a black cane.

Gomez is considered at-risk due to several medical issues. Anyone with information on his location is urged to call KCSO at 661-861-3110.