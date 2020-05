BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is looking for an at-risk man who has been missing since May 9.

The department said 40-year-old Marvin Reeves has been missing from East Bakersfield since May 9. He was last seen wearing a polo shirt and blue shorts.

Anyone with information on his location is urged to call KCSO at 661-861-3110.