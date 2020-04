BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who has been missing since April 19.

The department said 60-year-old Arturo Perez, who is considered at risk due to a medical condition, was reported missing from the Altaville Adult Residential Facility, located at 2603 Mt. Vernon Ave, on April 19.

Anyone with information on the man’s whereabouts is urged to call KCSO at 661-861-3110.