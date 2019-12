BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET)— The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing elderly woman last seen in Oildale.

Carol Pierson, 70, was reported missing on Tuesday. She was last seen around 11 a.m. Sunday in the 500 block of Willow Drive, just blocks from the Riverview Community Center.

She is considered at-risk due to her age.

If you see her, contact the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110.