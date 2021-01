BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a child who went missing earlier this afternoon.

The department said 9-year-old April Rebiejo was last seen at around 1:30 p.m. on Cannon Street near Highway 58 in the community of Rio Bravo. She is described as being Hispanic and wearing a bright pink sweater, blue jeans and purple shoes.

Anyone with information on her location is urged to call KCSO 661-861-3110 or call 911.