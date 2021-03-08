UPDATE: Missing 9-year-old boy found safe

UPDATE (3:25 p.m.): The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said 9-year-old Francisco Gonzalez has been found safe and is no longer considered missing.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 9-year-old boy.

The department said Francisco Gonzalez was last seen at 12:10 p.m. today near North Baker Street and Magnolia Avenue and is considered at-risk due to his age. He is described as being Hispanic, 4 feet tall, around 80 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Francisco was last seen wearing a red or green shirt and blue sweatpants, KCSO said.

Anyone with information on Francisco’s location is urged to call the department at 661-861-3110.