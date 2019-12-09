KCSO looking for missing 85-year-old Wasco man

WASCO, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is looking for an 85-year-old man who has been missing since Saturday.

The department said Theoda Harrison was last seen at around 7 p.m. at his Wasco residence. He has several medical conditions and may become disoriented. He is believed to be driving a light silver 2009 Toyota Camry.

Harrison has been described by KCSO as being black, 5 feet 5 inches tall weighing 152 pounds.

The California Highway Patrol will be issuing a Silver Alert for Harrison, the department said.

Anyone with information about Harrison’s whereabouts is urged to call KCSO at 661-861-3110.