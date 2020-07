BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a 74-year-old man who has been missing since Monday.

The department said Erasmo Luna was last seen in east Bakersfield. He is believed to be on foot somewhere in the Bakersfield area. Luna is described as being Hispanic, 5 feet 4 inches tall, 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on his location is urged to call KCSO at 661-861-3110.