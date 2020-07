BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing 70-year-old man.

The department said Gerald Burton was last seen at around 8 p.m. on July 13 in the Sportsman Trailer Park in Wofford Heights. He is considered at risk due to his age and medical issues, KCSO said. Burton is described as being 6 feet tall, 200 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on Burton’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact the KCSO at 661-861-3110.