KCSO looking for missing 69-year-old man

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing 69-year-old man.

The department said William Roberts was last seen on Friday at 300 Columbus Ave. in Bodfish at around 7 p.m. Roberts is considered at risk, as he suffers from dementia and is without his medication, KCSO said.

Roberts is described as being white, 5 feet 8 inches tall, 145 pounds, with white/grey hair and goatee. He was last seen wearing a green shirt, black shorts, black/red shoes and walking a large reddish-brown dog.

Anyone with information on Roberts’ whereabouts is urged to call KCSO at 661-861-3110.