The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is still looking for a woman who has been missing since February.

The department said 61-year-old Rita Madera was last seen on Feb. 6 and was reported missing on Feb. 26. She is Hispanic, 5 feet 2 inches tall, 170 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She is considered high risk due to multiple medical conditions and an inability to care for herself.

Anyone with information on the woman’s whereabouts is urged to call KCSO at 661-361-6110.