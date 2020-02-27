UPDATE: KCSO apprehends man wanted in attempted murder in Wofford Heights

UPDATE: The department said Ross was apprehended at around 2:30 p.m. and taken into custody.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man suspected of attempted homicide in Wofford Heights. 

The department said 38-year-old Young Van Ross is wanted in connection with an attempted homicide that took place earlier today. Ross has been described as white, 38 years old, 5 feet 10 inches tall with brown hair and a long beard. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt and blue pants. 

KCSO said Ross is armed and dangerous. Anyone who sees the suspect is urged to immediately call 911.

