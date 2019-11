WASCO, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man wanted in connection with a stabbing last month.

The department said it has been determined that Juan Manuel Diaz was involved in a stabbing in the 1600 block of 4th Street in Wasco on Oct. 21. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call KCSO at (661) 861-3110.