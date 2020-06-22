KCSO looking for man missing in Kern River

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who went missing in the Kern River on Saturday. 

The family of the man, 37-year-old David Godinez, said he went missing at around 12:29 p.m. at Cow Flat Creek northeast of Bakersfield. The family said his 8-year-old daughter saw him go into the river and that he did not come out. 

KCSO said deputies were sent out to the area on Saturday and conducted a search of the area but did not locate Godinez. The Search and Rescue team went back out this morning, this time with a helicopter, but were still unable to locate him. 

The department said the team plans to continue the search on Tuesday morning. 

