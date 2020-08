BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is asking for community help to locate an at-risk missing woman.

Estrea Romero, 43, was last seen on Sunday in the 2400 block of S. K Street, just blocks from the intersection of S. H Street and Wilson Road. She is considered at risk because of a medical condition.

She was wearing a purple tank top, plaid pants and a green lanyard around her neck. Family describes her as 4′ 11″ to 5 feet tall, and weighing 250 pounds.