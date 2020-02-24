KCSO looking for at-risk missing man

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is still looking for an at-risk man who has been missing since Feb. 10.  

The department said 63-year-old Allen Turner was last seen in Bakersfield. He is white, 5 feet 10 inches tall, 120 pounds, with brown hair and gray eyes. He was wearing a red sweatshirt and blue jeans.

Turner is considered to be at-risk due to mental health issues and not being able to care for himself.

Anyone with information on Turner’s whereabouts are urged to call  the Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Local News