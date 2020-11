BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is looking for an at-risk missing man.

The department said 51-year-old Alfred Milliken is considered at-risk due to an altered mental state. He was last seen wearing a red long-sleeve sweater and blue sweatpants. He is described as being white, 5 feet 8 inches tall and 180 pounds.

Anyone with information on Milliken’s location is urged to call KCSO at 661-861-3110.