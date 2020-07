BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help in finding an at-risk man. 31-year-old Jassman Marks was last seen on Thursday, July 23 in downtown Bakersfield on 20th Street close to Oak Street. Marks is described as Hispanic, 5’9” tall, and weighing 170 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding Marks’ whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Sheriff’s Office at (661)861-3110.