KCSO looking for at-risk elderly woman

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is looking for an at-risk elderly woman who went missing Thursday night.

KCSO says Pleasie Faumuina-Safotu was last seen on March 4 at 8:30 p.m. at Highway 46 and Buford Street in Lost Hills.

Faumuina-Safotu is described as being Asian, 5 feet 8 inches tall, 177 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing red sweat pants and possibly a green sweater.

Anyone with information on Faumuina-Safotu location is encouraged to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or the Secret Witness Line 661-322-4040.