KCSO looking for at-risk elderly man

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating an at-risk missing person.

According to KCSO, Donald Rocky Allen, 69, was last seen early Monday morning. Allen is described as a white male, 5’6″ tall, 165 pounds with white hair. Allen suffers from medical issues and is in need of medication. According to deputies, Allen fled on foot from a residence in the 100 block of Cortez Court.

Anyone with information on Allen’s whereabouts are asked to contact the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110.