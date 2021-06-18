KCSO locates, rescues missing 88-year-old south of Taft

TAFT, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Sheriff’s Office rescue teams located an 88-year-old man a day after he was reported missing, just south of Taft.

Sheriff’s officials said deputies received a call Friday at around 12:15 about the 88-year-old who was last seen in the 25 Hill area on Thursday.

A KCSO helicopter unit was called to search the rugged terrain. Crews were able to locate the 88-year-old’s vehicle which was stuck in a ravine, several miles south of 25 Hill Road.

The man was found, dehydrated but in good condition, officials said. The man was evaluated by medical crews at the scene and reunited with family.