KCSO locates 2 lost hikers in Tehachapi mountains

TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office was able to locate two lost hikers in the Tehachapi mountains on Sunday night.

The department said at around 6:02 p.m., deputies were sent to the Tehachapi Mountain Park area after receiving reports about two lost hikers. KCSO said the hikers had become disoriented and were unable to make their way back to their vehicle.

When they arrived, deputies made phone contact with the hikers and were able to rescue them. The hikers were uninjured and returned to their vehicle, KCSO said.