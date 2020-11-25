KCSO locates 2 lost hikers in Tehachapi Mountain Park

TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office was able to locate two lost hikers at Tehachapi Mountain Park on Tuesday.

The department said at around 2:22 p.m., it received a report of two lost hikers at the park. Deputies and a Search and Rescue team were unable to find them, at which point the KCSO air unit was dispatched.

The department said the air unit was able to locate the hikers and assist deputies in reaching them. The hikers were escorted back to their vehicles and no one was injured.