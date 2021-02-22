KCSO locates 2 hikers lost in Alta Sierra area

ALTA SIERRA, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office found two hikers who were lost in the Alta Sierra area on Sunday.

The department said at around 4:20 p.m., it received a call of two lost hikers in the area of Highway 155 and Rancheria Road. Deputies were sent to the area but were unable to locate the hikers, the department said.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office Air Support Unit was able to find the missing hikers on a ridgeline about five miles from their vehicle. The terrain was steep and snow-covered, and units on the ground were unable to access the ridgeline, according to KCSO.

Air1 landed in the area, the tactical flight officer exited the helicopter and then met with the hikers, who were in good condition, the department said.

The deputy hiked with the women through the snow to Rancheria Road, where they met with ground units. The hikers were uninjured and returned to their vehicle, according to KCSO.