KCSO limits in-person responses due to rising COVID-19 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office announced they will limit its in-person responses due to the current spread of COVID-19 in the community.

KCSO said in a news release it will be limiting “unnecessary in-person contact to ensure deputies are available when there’s an in-progress crime or life-threatening call.”

The sheriff’s office is asking community members to use the KCSO online reporting system if a crime being reported is not happening in real-time. Deputies will be taking information by phone when possible and gathering evidence in person when needed.

Visit kernsheriff.org for more information.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is not the only local law enforcement agency making big changes in response to rising COVID-19 cases. The Delano Police Department announced last week it is no longer responding to non-emergency calls in person due to the rise of coronavirus cases.



