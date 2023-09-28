BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office has launched an investigation after a three-month-old infant was found unresponsive at a home in southwest Bakersfield.

Homicide detectives were dispatched to a home on El Dorado Avenue, just down the street from the Valley Plaza Mall, for a report of an infant not breathing, officials said.

Once deputies arrived at the scene, emergency crews were attempting to revive the boy by performing CPR, but it was too late. He was transported to a hospital where the infant was pronounced deceased, KCSO said.

Homicide detectives are investigating the death because of the boy’s age. According to detectives, there was no obvious sings of trauma.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.