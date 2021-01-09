KCSO launches homicide investigation after human remains found near Rosamond

UPDATE (2:33 p.m.): KCSO said the partial remains of one body were found in the area. There is no indication at this time of sex or race.

(2:18 p.m.): ROSAMOND, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office has launched a homicide investigation after human remains were found near Rosamond this morning.

The department said at around 7:25 a.m., deputies were sent to the area of Frontage and Dawn roads after receiving a report of possible human remains being found in the area. When deputies arrived, they confirmed that it was human remains.

KCSO said homicide detectives responded to the scene and have assumed the investigation. Anyone with information about the case is urged to call the department at 661-861-3110.