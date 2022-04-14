BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Kern County Sheriff’s Office K9 was recently named “Top Dog.”

Hero, who’s been with KCSO for more than six years, beat out more than 60 other teams in the Murietta K9 Trials earlier this month. In his last competition before he heads home, Hero took first place.

“Hero should be retiring here soon, so he’ll be able to spend the rest of his time at home, with all of his trophies, hanging out by the pool,” said Andrew Bassett, Hero’s partner.

Hero took second place in competitions in 2020 and 2021. He’s one of four KCSO patrol.

Congratulations to Hero and Deputy Bassett!

A block party Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. will also serve as a fundraiser benefitting the KCSO K9s.

Two local organizations will try to raise $10,000 for the K-9 unit. This is the fifth annual fundraiser hosted by “James 2:15 Incorporated” Bakersfield,” where officers and first responders have a meet and greet and enjoy a barbecue together with the community.

The public is encouraged to attend the event in front of the KGET studios at the corner of 22nd and L streets.