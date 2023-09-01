BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Fallen Kern County Sheriff’s Office K9 Hannes is being honored in a nationwide virtual run happening Friday, Sept. 1 on National Police K-9 Day.

According to organizers, Hannes will be honored at the Fallen K9 Memorial Run with 24 other fallen K9s who died in 2022.

Hannes died due to a heat stroke while in the line of duty in August 2022, according to the coroner’s office.

The sheriff’s office said Hannes and his handler responded to a shooting on Aug. 18, 2022, on Panama Road near Habecker Road. Hannes showed signs of distress.

Hannes was rushed to UC Davis Veterinary Medicine Center in Tulare and he was pronounced dead, according to officials.

The nationwide virtual run includes a 9K, 5K and one-mile for fun option, according to organizers.

All the money donated to K9s United supports the education, training and equipment of K-9 teams.