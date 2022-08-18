BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said a K9 died Thursday following an incident in Lamont.

KCSO officials said the K9 died after showing “signs of distress” after the K9 and the deputy handler searched for suspects in a vineyard in the area of Panama Road and Habecker Road following a report of a shooting just after 11 a.m.

One person was taken into custody, but the K9 was not used at the time. Following the search, KCSO says, is when the K9 showed signs of distress and then was taken to a veterinary hospital where the K9 was pronounced dead.

The K9 was assigned to its handler in March 2021.

A necropsy will determine the cause of the K9’s death and the sheriff’s office is investigating the incident.