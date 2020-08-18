KCSO issues arrest warrant for uncooperative witness in ongoing case

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Sheriff’s Office homicide detectives say they are asking for help to locate an uncooperative witness in an ongoing investigation.

Officials said they are looking for Ashleigh Rebekah Rivas, 20. The sheriff’s office said a warrant was issued for her arrest on July 2. A description of Rivas was not immediately available.

Rivas is considered a a material witness in an ongoing attempted homicide investigation from 2019 and has not cooperated with investigators, KCSO said.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call KCSO at 661-861-3110 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 661-322-4040.

