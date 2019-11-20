KCSO involved in an accident on southbound 99

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET)— KCSO confirms a deputy was involved the traffic accident on southbound SR-99 near Rosedale Highway.

This accident is causing a traffic back up to Golden State Avenue.

According to CHP, three vehicles were involved in the accident, a truck was also involved after initial accident happened.

One of the vehicles was getting on the Highway 99 from southbound Rosedale. Officials say the driver was going too fast and lost control of wheel. This vehicle then hit center divider when the Sheriffs patrol hit the vehicle.

Sheriffs officer taken to Kern Medical Center with minor injuries.

Currently, the first two lanes are blocked due to clean up.