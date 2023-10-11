BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Sheriff’s Office invites the community to attend and participate in their annual National Night Out/Trunk or Treat event on Oct. 19.

The free family event is happening from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the KCSO headquarters located at 1350 Norris Road and will feature tours of air support, a petting zoo, free candy and more.

Organizers said they are still in need of volunteers. If you would like to throw your name into the volunteer list, contact CrimePrevention@KernSheriff.org. for more information.

The event is a campaign to promote police and community partnerships, KCSO said.