KCSO investigating woman’s death as suspicious

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Sheriff’s office detectives are investigating a woman’s death Thursday afternoon as suspicious.

KCSO says they received a report of a woman not breathing in the 1000 block of Madison Street at around 1:45 p.m. Officials say deputies found a 23-year-old woman who was not breathing, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other details about the incident were provided.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110.

